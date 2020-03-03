Left Menu
Biden gains ground with endorsements from Klobuchar, Buttigieg

  Washington DC
  Updated: 03-03-2020 07:29 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 07:29 IST
Former US vice president Joe Biden appeared to be surging ahead in the heated Democratic presidential race with a series of endorsements, including two from his ex-rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as all eyes are now focused on "Super Tuesday" primaries. In the last 24 hours, both Klobuchar and Buttigieg not only announced that they were dropping out of the race but also endorsed Biden, 77.

Now Biden's two major rivals are Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, who is widely popular among the young Democratic base and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 78, who entered the race early this year, but given that he is spending millions from his own pocket in the race, is considered to be a strong contender for the nomination. The "Super Tuesday" , or March 3 presidential primaries, would be held in as many as 15 states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

For the Democratic party, the results of the "Super Tuesday" would allocate 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin later this summer, which would select its nominee for the presidential elections in November. Biden, who so far has won the South Carolina primary, has 54 pledged delegates in his kitty. Sanders has won the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada and was tied with Buttigieg in Iowa Caucus. He is leading the pledged delegate count with 58.

Sanders, for many political analysts, still have an edge in the race given his mass popularity in a state like California which sends 415 pledged delegates. He seems poised for a big victory in California, The Hill newspaper reported. The Vermont Senator is also ahead in the key State of Texas. But the former vice president tried to overcome this with dozens of key endorsements from across the country.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reed announced to endorse Biden for President. "President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump's presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden," he said.

"We need a politics that's about decency, a politics that brings back dignity. ... That's what Joe Biden has been practicing his entire life," Buttigieg said in a joint rally with Biden in Dallas Monday night. Bloomberg in a town hall with Fox News claimed that Sanders is not electable. "He's not electable," he said adding that some of Sanders' ideas are "crazy” and maintaining that "the public doesn't want that kind of change".

"I have said that I would vote for Sanders, but I would not be happy doing it. But I have said I would," Bloomberg said..

