Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Mexican official quits, in latest blow to president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 11:21 IST
Senior Mexican official quits, in latest blow to president
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

A senior Mexican official in charge of one of the government's signature social programs resigned on Monday in a sharply-worded letter that marked the latest bust-up within President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. Javier May was the deputy welfare minister in charge of "Sembrando Vida", an ambitious forestation program focused on Mexico's poorer south intended to provide jobs and support agriculture. The scheme has also been exported to Central America in a bid to help contain migration from the region.

"Once the Welfare Minister had unilaterally revoked the faculties required to run the said program, the conditions to remain in charge of it no longer existed," May said in a resignation letter seen by Reuters. A government source confirmed that the letter is official.

May did not reply to a request for comment, nor did the welfare ministry. Differences over Lopez Obrador's policy decisions and governing style have prompted other prominent officials to quit.

Among them, the most high-level was Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, who resigned in July 2019 with a letter that shocked markets by citing "extremism" in economic policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....

Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says

Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said...

Huge spike in remote work amid novel coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus epidemic is not only impacting the lives of people but also disrupting businesses around the world. Tech companies including Google, Twitter and Microsoft are now considering virtual recruitmentonline-only events and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020