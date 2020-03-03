Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal calls on PM; Delhi riots discussed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:35 IST
Kejriwal calls on PM; Delhi riots discussed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi. It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour. Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days. Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured. "The Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours in the last few days... I appreciated them," Kejriwal added.

"The prime minister also agreed that such violent incidents should not be repeated in Delhi," he said. Responding to a question on hate speeches by BJP leaders, Kejriwal said they did not discuss it specifically. The chief minister also requested Modi to take stern action against those involved in the violence, "no matter how influential he or she is".

He also sought the prime minister's help for the development of Delhi. On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah had discussed the situation with the Delhi chief minister and leaders of various parties.

The AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time on the trot after it swept the February 8 elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP bagged the rest of the seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit centre as well as a tourism and business hub, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus i...

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020