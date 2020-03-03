Left Menu
President deeply concerned at E Cape bus crash; claims 25 lives

Most of the deceased in Monday’s crash near Centane Road in the Eastern Cape were pensioners and young learners.

According to reports, the bus which was mainly transporting pensioners and young children and was allegedly overloaded veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness and concern at a horrific bus crash that claimed at least 25 lives in the Eastern Cape.

"This is a sad day for the people of the Eastern Cape and our nation at large. This tragedy leaves our country deeply saddened and forces us to focus yet again on the need for transport providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration on our roads," said the President.

According to reports, the bus which was mainly transporting pensioners and young children and was allegedly overloaded veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The bus was travelling from Chebe, en route to Butterworth.

"The President's thoughts and prayers are with the families of passengers who perished in the incident as well as with an estimated 60 survivors and their loved ones. The President wishes survivors a speedy recovery," said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Following the accident, the President directed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Eastern Cape provincial government to reach out to affected families and provide the necessary assistance, as well as to establish the factors that led to this tragedy.

"We must take care of one another as compatriots and, from this incident we see the need for us to be especially considerate towards elderly persons and children who depend on others to be conveyed around communities and the country," said President Ramaphosa.

"Safer roads begin with safer attitudes and behavior. This tragedy is, sadly, yet another wake-up call to all of us to ensure that we arrive alive and those who are entrusted to our care arrive alive," said the President.

Meanwhile, Minister Mbalula emphasized the government's commitment to safer roads.

"This includes regular reviews of procedures to ensure vehicle fitness, ensuring that drivers are fit to drive public transport vehicles. We will also continue to ensure that the conditions of our roads, including gravel roads, are maintained in a manner that ensures they are safe to drive on," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation will conduct an investigation and will work closely with the Police as they conduct their own investigation.

"To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the community of Centane," said Mbalula.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

