Opposition has right to ask questions, demand resignation over Delhi violence: Sanjay Raut
In the wake of recent violence in North-East Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have a right to ask questions from the Government and demand a resignation.
In the wake of recent violence in North-East Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have a right to ask questions from the Government and demand a resignation. Talking to ANI about the ruckus in Parliament, Raut said, "Delhi riots are a sensitive issue. Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible. The opposition has the right to ask questions and demand a resignation. Be it the Prime Minister or Home Minister, they have to come to the House and answer."
He said that Shivraj Patil, who was the Union Minister of Home Affairs from 2004 to 2008, had to resign after a series of bomb blasts in Delhi. "However, the government doesn't take responsibility. They blame the opposition for the same," Raut added.
The comments came after opposition protests in Parliament over Delhi violence, in which at least 47 people lost their lives and around 200 others sustained injuries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Raut
- NorthEast Delhi
- Shiv Sena
- Parliament
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray will meet PM Modi on Friday, says Sanjay Raut
Man arrested for killing wife after heated argument in northeast Delhi
Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and LK Advani in Delhi: Sanjay Raut
CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam scheduled for tomorrow in northeast Delhi: Officials.
Northeast Delhi violence: HC holds midnight hearing, directs police to ensure treatment of injured