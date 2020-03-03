Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:20 IST
Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 3 (AFP) Malaysia's central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday to the lowest level since 2010 to combat the impact of the new coronavirus, which has battered economies worldwide. Bank Negara Malaysia slashed the rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, as expected by economists, in its second cut this year.

It came as Australia's central bank reduced rates to a record low and as other institutions including the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and European Central Bank vow action. Announcing the move, Malaysia's central bank said growth "will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak primarily in the tourism-related and manufacturing sectors".

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 90,000 infected globally since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, although the crisis has shifted with more new cases now being recorded outside China. Malaysia has so far reported 36 cases of the disease.

The government last week announced a $4.7 billion stimulus package to fight the impact of the virus, including tax breaks and cash aid. The cut also comes amid a political crisis in Malaysia after a reformist government collapsed a week ago and Muhyiddin Yassin took office as prime minister backed by a scandal-mired party.

Ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, 94, is now challenging the new government's legitimacy. (AFP) AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin 'strongly rejects' U.N. allegations that Russia committed war crimes in Syria in 2019

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected allegations by the United Nations that Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria last year, saying the U.N. investigators are in no position to know what is happening on the ground. We strongly reject the...

Soccer-UEFA sets up group to focus on coronavirus fixture impact

UEFA has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told UEFAs congress on Tuesday that the body...

Modi says peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development, targets Manmohan

Asserting that peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the countrys development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to take lead in ensuring amity in society with their words, mind and deeds, remarks that come amid...

Boxing: Gaurav Solanki enters pre-quarters of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki 57kg advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with a dominating triumph over Kyrgyzstans Akylbek Esenbek Uulu in the opening round here on Tuesday. Solanki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020