Will give away my social media accounts to women whose life, work inspire us: PM

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-03-2020 16:10 IST
Ending speculation over his tweet that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will be handing over his accounts on such platforms to women who inspire. "This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. "Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted.

His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. Prime Minister Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."  While some wondered whether his quitting had anything to do with the menace of fake news others guessed that India might launch China-type indigenous social media platforms.

In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times. The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

