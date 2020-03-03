Left Menu
Opposition BJP continues demand for LoP

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:54 IST
An all-party meeting convened by Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to break the logjam over the BJPs persistent demand for announcement of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House failed to resolve the issue on Tuesday. When the BJP MLAs continued their protest for the third day demanding the chair to "do justice" on the issue of LoP, the Speaker convened an all-party meeting in his chamber, taking a 20-minute break of the house.

However, when the house resumed, the BJP MLAs raised the matter again and when Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon started the Budget speech, the saffron party legislators walked out in protest against their demand being not "listened to". Babulal Marandi, who continues to sit in the allotted seat since special session between January 6-8 silently for the last three days, also joined the walkout.

Marandi has been elected as the BJP-LP leader in Februart end and the party informed the office of the Speaker about it. Earlier, as soon as the house began, the BJP MLAs, Biranchi Narayan, Anant Kumar Ojha, Amar Kumar Bauri, Bhanu Pratap Sahi, Amit Mandal, Neera Yadav and other party lawmakers trooped and sat in the well in support of their demand.

The ruling MLAs, Baijnath Ram, Lobin Hembram, Irfan Ansari and some other legislators also walked into the well in protest against the opposition disrupting the house proceedings. Asking the members to go back to their seats and allow the question hour in the interest of the people, the Speaker reiterated that justice would be done.

Would you give me some time? Justice will be done, the Speaker asked the members. When the din continued, the Speaker called leaders of respective political parties to meet them in his chamber to discuss about the stalemate.

The meeting appeared futile as the opposition members continued with their protest and staged a walkout as soon as Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon began his budget speech..

