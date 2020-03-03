Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as per HC directions: AP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:10 IST
Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as per HC directions: AP govt
Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 percent quota as per the directions of the High Court. The state government has requested the SEC to complete the poll process within a month.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference with District Collectors and other top officials, said they were prepared to conduct the elections to gram panchayats, mandal and Zilla parishads as well as municipalities and municipal corporations. The High Court struck down a government order that provided for 59.85 percent reservation in seats in local bodies for SCs, STs, and BCs and directed the government to stick to the 50 percent quota as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

"We will go ahead with 50 percent quota as per the High Court directive. We have accordingly asked the SEC to conduct the elections," Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters. Earlier, the Chief Minister told the video conference that an ordinance was recently promulgated amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act to usher in reforms in the elections to local bodies by essentially reducing the influence of money and liquor.

As per the amendments to the Act, anyone found guilty of distributing liquor and cash in rural local bodies election would face disqualification. Besides, they could face a jail term of three years. This would be applicable in the case of elections to urban local bodies as well.

"Take the elections as a challenge and be firm in conducting the elections in a foolproof manner. The Superintendents of Police will be responsible for curbing the influence of money and liquor during the elections," the Chief Minister said.

He wanted an App developed, similar to the one brought in by the Election Commission of India during general elections, to alert police and election officials on any violations. He asked the officials to utilize the services of 'Police Mitra' and 'Mahila Mitras', besides the village volunteers for the effective conduct of the elections to local bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhis Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King Georges Medical University more samp...

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Min...

Builders focusing more on ''neo-affordable'' housing segment:

Sales from the neo-affordable housing segment is likely to weather the slowdown for builders in West Bengal, real estate advisory firm Knight Frank said on Tuesday. In the past two and a half years, there is a clear trend reversal with the ...

All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday those who have come to the state from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections are Indian citizens and need not apply for citizenship afresh. Banerjee also slammed the Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020