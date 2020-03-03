Left Menu
EXPLAINER-Israel has voted three times in a year. What happens now?

Israelis turned out to vote in large numbers to try to break the political deadlock that has seen three closely fought elections since last April. WHAT HAPPENED?

Exit polls after Monday's vote indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud emerged as the largest single party. With 90% of the votes counted it was set to gain 36 seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament. That is four seats more than last election when Netanyahu, 70, narrowly trailed the centrist Blue and White party of his main challenger, ex-general Benny Gantz. But it is only slightly ahead of where Netanyahu was last April.

Gantz's Blue and White is projected to win 32 seats this time, down one. That has been widely interpreted as a defeat. DOES THAT MEAN NETANYAHU WON?

No. Netanyahu remains ahead of the pack. But the veteran right-winger will still need support from like-minded parties to form a coalition government with at least 61 seats.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW? Weeks more horse-trading could ensue, with no guarantee Netanyahu will succeed after he tried and failed twice last year, in April and September.

Alternatively, coalition-building could be resolved quickly if the right-wing but fiercely secular Avigdor Lieberman gives up his objection to sitting with Netanyahu's ultra-orthodox religious allies. WHAT HAPPENS IF THE STALEMATE CONTINUES?

Netanyahu would remain the head of a caretaker government and election-weary Israelis could head back to the polls within months for a fourth election. But all sides will be under huge public pressure to put aside their differences, form a government and avoid another national ballot.

Another election would mean continuing fiscal paralysis for Israel, which has yet to pass a 2020 budget due to the political stalemate. WHAT ABOUT NETANYAHU'S LEGAL TROUBLES?

He goes to trial on March 17, charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favorable coverage. Netanyahu denies all wrongdoing, accusing his enemies of a witch hunt. And under Israeli law a sitting prime minister is under no obligation to resign during the proceedings, which could take years, including appeals.

The court hearings will likely prompt rivals to demand that he resign. AND IF NETANYAHU MANAGES TO FORM A GOVERNMENT?

He has pledged to make good on his promise to extend Israeli sovereignty - de facto annexation - over Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and its Jordan Valley under a peace plan that U.S. President Donald Trump presented in January. That proposal, if implemented, would have the United States recognise Israeli settlements in the West Bank, where the Palestinians have long sought a state along with the coastal Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Palestinians and much of the world view the settlements as illegal under international law, a position Israel and the United States dispute. Palestinians have rejected the Trump plan, saying it would leave them with a "Swiss cheese" state.

(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mike Collett-White)

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhis Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King Georges Medical University more samp...

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Min...

Builders focusing more on ''neo-affordable'' housing segment:

Sales from the neo-affordable housing segment is likely to weather the slowdown for builders in West Bengal, real estate advisory firm Knight Frank said on Tuesday. In the past two and a half years, there is a clear trend reversal with the ...

All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday those who have come to the state from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections are Indian citizens and need not apply for citizenship afresh. Banerjee also slammed the Mo...
