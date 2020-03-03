Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Sushmita Dev targets Modi over women's safety

Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Women's Day message and said that women's safety has gotten worse ever since the BJP came to power. The Congress leader's comment came after Modi's tweet where he said that his social media accounts will be handed over to inspirational women in a draw.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:29 IST
Congress leader Sushmita Dev targets Modi over women's safety
Congress leader Sushmita Dev talking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Women's Day message and said that women's safety has gotten worse ever since the BJP came to power. The Congress leader's comment came after Modi's tweet where he said that his social media accounts will be handed over to inspirational women in a draw. "Since Prime Narendra Modi took office, the level of women's safety has gotten worse. The name of BJP leaders has come up in several rape cases. He has never spoken on the issue," Dev told ANI.

"Now using his Twitter handle the PM is trying to show respect to women. He has a bigger responsibility to fulfil. The PM of the country should ensure women's safety and security beyond the social media," she added. Dev earlier in a tweet said: "Narendra Modi ji one suggestion pls give your social media account to the Unnao rape victim who survived many attacks from leaders who are apparently in your party. She is brave and she deserves to tell her story."

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs". Meanwhile, on the issue of Delhi violence, the Congress leader said, "The government was well informed about the incidents of violence which took place in Delhi. We all saw how an atmosphere of violence was created by the speeches of BJP leaders."

"Though multiple FIRs have been lodged I don't believe that these complaints will be filed against the real perpetrators. If you want to get real culprits, get Kapil Sharma. He single-handedly was the trigger point of Delhi violence," she alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic chiefs prepare for 'successful' Tokyo 2020

Lausanne, Mar 3 AFP The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it was busy with preparations for a successful Summer Games in Tokyo in less than five months and at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is widening. IOC president Thomas...

Ryan opens second tax services facility in India at Hyderabad

U.S. headquartered Ryan, a global tax services and software provider on Tuesday announced the opening of its second facility in Hyderabad. Ryan has invested aroundUSD threemillion over the last few years to expand its operation in the city....

Report: 23 cases of new virus among Iranian MPs

Tehran, Mar 3 AP An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members. Thats according to lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri, who was quoted by Iran...

SBI board approves RCom insolvency resolution plan: Sources

The board of State Bank of India is learnt to have approved resolution plan for Reliance Communications, through which lenders are expected to recover around Rs 23,000 crore. UV Asset Reconstruction Company is believed to have placed bid of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020