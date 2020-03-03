Cong, RJD leaders protest against Bihar CM over farmers subsidy scam

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress held a joint protest on Tuesday against the Nitish Kumar government over farmers' subsidy scam and the Jal Nal Yojana outside the Bihar Vidhan Parishad. The protestors chanted slogans criticising the Nitish Kumar government and asking him to "have some shame."

Speaking on the current situation in Bihar, Rabri Devi said, "It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister's government to maintain law and order. The public is demanding answers from the central government as well as the state government. She further added that "no one in Bihar likes Nitish Kumar". When asked about her reaction on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to "give up" social media, she said, "He can leave Bihar also. He should also quit from giving appearances on the national channels as well. He is already running away from the public," (ANI)

