Expose Oppn''s disinformation campaign, CM tells AIADMK workers

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:28 IST
Virtually kickstarting propaganda for next year's Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday exhorted party orators to expose what he called the disinformation campaign against the government by the opposition parties. Addressing a workshop held by the party's literary unit here, Palaniswami, who is the co-coordinator of the AIADMK, said Tamil Nadu has been adjudged a best performing state in various sectors by the Centre, which spoke volumes about the government's administrative efficiency.

A host of welfare schemes was being implemented and all the assurances of late party chief J Jayalalithaa made during the 2011, 2016 Assembly elections were also being continuously fulfilled, he said. Meeting the aspirations of farmers, a Bill was also adopted in the Assembly recently giving protected status to the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The DMK had alleged that the government did not take steps for closure of already existing oil wells in the delta region. People need to be apprised about the implementation of welfare schemes and the efficiency of the government, he said.

Pointing to new industries and fresh projects in various departments, he said rivals were spreading canards that no developmental work was happening in the state. "Rivals are engaged in defamatory and disinformation campaign," he said adding when lies were repeated people may get suspicion. "Our orators have a duty to expose such disinformation campaigns," he said.

"Let us tell the people about the government's schemes and our party's work for them and win over evil forces; you should work with dedication for continuance of the AIADMK government," he said. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021..

