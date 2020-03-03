U.S. Supreme Court conservatives question consumer agency structure

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector although it remained unclear how exactly the court will resolve the case. The court, which has a 5-4 conservative majority, heard arguments involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in an appeal by a California-based law firm investigated by the agency. Trump and his fellow Republicans have sought to undermine the CFPB, created by Congress under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2011 following the financial crisis.

The legal fight focused on whether the agency's director, a presidential appointee who serves a five-year term, has too much power because the president has only limited authority to remove that individual. The law firm has argued that this CFPB structure violates the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers provisions that vest executive authority with the president and limit the power of Congress to encroach in that area. The conservative justices who asked questions during the argument appeared sympathetic to the challengers but the court seemed conflicted over how to resolve the case. Liberal and conservative justices raised questions about the possible implications for other agencies and even the president's ability to remove members of his own Cabinet.

If the court were to issue a broad ruling giving the president more powers it could affect agencies like the U.S. Federal Reserve, a concern raised by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. "What about the Fed?" Breyer asked.

The three other liberal justices also appeared supportive of the agency's current structure. Chief Justice John Roberts could be the pivotal vote, as he asked questions of both sides and indicated at one point that the president may already have sufficient authority over the CFPB. Roberts also questioned whether the CFPB has more power than other U.S. agencies because it receives guaranteed funding from the Fed and does not need congressional appropriations.

Based on questions during the arguments, the court could end up issuing a narrow ruling that may not resolve the weightier constitutional issues. Kathy Kraninger, named by Trump to head the agency, took office in 2018 over the objections of Democrats and consumer advocates.

One of the conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh, is already on the record as to how he would resolve the case. Before he was appointed to the Supreme Court by Trump in 2018, Kavanaugh dissented when the appeals court on which he then sat upheld the agency's structure. Kavanaugh appeared on Tuesday not to have changed course, saying it was "troubling" that whoever wins the 2020 presidential election - Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3 - would not be able to appoint a CFPB director until Kraninger's term ends in 2023.

"How do we deal with the real-world consequence?" Kavanaugh asked. Kavanaugh's question underscored an irony in the case: if Trump loses his re-election bid, a ruling in his favor in this case would make it easier for his successor to oust the current director who he appointed and install a new CFPB leader.

Law firm Seila Law LLC, based in California's Orange County, has argued in the case that the entire agency should be struck down. The law firm lost in lower courts and appealed to the Supreme Court. Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that established the agency, the president can terminate a director only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office." Lawmakers wanted the agency to be independent from political interference.

The challenge, one of several targeting the agency, was brought by Seila, which specializes in resolving consumer debt issues, in response to a 2017 request from the CFPB for information and documents as part of an investigation into whether the firm had violated federal consumer financial law. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the CFPB's structure is constitutional.

Trump's administration and the current CFPB leaders agree with the challengers in the case. The Democratic-led House of Representatives intervened in the case in defense of the agency. One way the court could resolve the dispute would be to rule that the president can remove the director at will but to stop short of the more radical step of striking down the entire agency. The justices did not focus on the question of striking down the agency during the argument.

The ruling, due by the end of June, is likely to affect a similar challenge to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also led by a single director.

