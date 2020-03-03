Ukraine premier asks court to block parliament from including his resignation on agenda

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has asked an administrative court to block parliament from including his resignation on its agenda, the court said on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of a special parliament session convened by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that could lead to a wide-ranging reshuffle of the government. Honcharuk has previously denied a report that he has resigned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.