Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is currently absconding, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court for an anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 01:25 IST
Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail
Tahir Hussain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is currently absconding, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court for an anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Advocate Mukesh Kalia representing Tahir Hussain moved the anticipatory bail which is now listed for hearing before District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain on Wednesday.

Anticipatory bail means that an individual can seek or request to the court to get bail in anticipation or in expectation of being named or accused of having committed a non-bailable offence. The expelled Councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible.

"There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain (expelled AAP Councillor) was rescued by police. The fact is that on February 24 night we received information that a Councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said here. "On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched and evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible," he added.

At least 47 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020