Congress gives business suspension notice in RS over Delhi violence

The Congress on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over the incidents of violence in Delhi.

The notice was submitted by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

