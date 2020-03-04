BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over population control
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for a law to curb the growing population'.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for a law to curb the growing population'. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in his Independence Day speech last year also talked about controlling the explosive growth of population in the country.
The second half of Parliament's Budget Session resumed on March 2. The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of two Houses, had seen protests over the CAA.
The Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
