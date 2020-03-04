Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tornadoes, virus fears, machines disrupt some voting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:43 IST
Tornadoes, virus fears, machines disrupt some voting
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Deadly tornadoes knocked out polling places in Tennessee, fears over the coronavirus left some precincts short of election workers and long lines frustrated voters in California and Texas as Super Tuesday sent voters surging to the polls in 14 states. Scattered reports of polling places opening late, machines malfunctioning or voter rolls being down temporarily disrupted voting in some of the states voting Tuesday, but there were no widespread reports of voters being unable to cast a ballot or security breaches.

Just hours before polls were set to open in Tennessee, tornadoes tore through parts of the state, killing at least 24. With more than a dozen polling sites in Nashville's Davidson County damaged, voters were sent to other locations, where some of them encountered long lines. The Tennessee Democratic Party and the presidential campaigns of Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren successfully sued Davidson County election officials and the secretary of state's office to extend voting for three hours beyond the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time.

Aside from the tornado-ravaged counties in the South, the two biggest Super Tuesday prizes of California and Texas appeared to have most of the voting-related problems. Voter file databases were down or excruciatingly slow in some counties in California and Texas. In Los Angeles County, electronic poll books that are connected to the state's voter database were operating slowly because of the high number of voters, County Registrar-Recorder spokesman Mike Sanchez said. The county brought in technicians and added devices in some polling places to move lines along.

Even so, delays were two hours or longer in some locations. Beverly Hills City Councilman Julian Gold said waiting times there were 2 1/2 to 3 hours. He said he was told the delays were related to voter check-in. "There's a lot of frustration (and) people walk away," he said. "I don't know if they'll come back. I hope they do." At a vote center in Silver Lake, near downtown Los Angeles, poll workers said computer network issues slowed the voter check-in process and made some machines unusable. About one-third of the approximately 40 machines were being used, and some had "out of order" signs taped to them.

The resulting line meant it took about an hour for voters to cast their ballot. In Texas, elections officials in the Houston area were sending additional voting machines to polling places after people reported hourslong wait times. A voting-rights group said the problem seemed most acute in heavily black and Latino neighborhoods.

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, described problems with pollbooks around the country as "intermittent I.T. issues" that had since been resolved. "We're not aware of any persistent, long-term issues associated with the election infrastructure of the United States right now," he said.

In Minnesota, a poll-finding tool on the secretary of state's website was briefly inaccessible on Tuesday. Republicans cried foul when visitors to the site were redirected to a left-leaning website that also supplied polling place information. Secretary of State Steve Simon said a staff member had linked to the partisan site in what he called "a serious lapse of judgment." U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned that foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election, but the national agency that oversees election security said Tuesday it had not detected any notable uptick in either misinformation by foreign nations or targeted attacks on voting equipment. That doesn't mean Super Tuesday was free of mischief. The Texas Secretary of State's Office had reports that voters were receiving robocalls stating — incorrectly — that Republicans would vote on Tuesday while Democrats and independents would vote on Wednesday. Spokesman Stephen Chang said the office has the number from which the calls were made and has reported them to federal authorities. He said it was unclear who was responsible for the calls, which were made across the state.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Equal Protection Under Law, said her organization filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission about the robocalls. An official with the federal cybersecurity agency said they were aware of the Texas robocalls and were investigating. Fears of the coronavirus temporarily disrupted voting as the day began. In Travis County, Texas, home to Austin, many election workers did not show up, with some citing fears of contracting the virus, according to the county clerk's office. The election office said it implemented emergency procedures, with elections staff and other employees filling in as poll workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 20 Afghan soldiers, police officers killed in renewed Taliban violence

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 04 SputnikANI More than 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed in northern Afghanistan overnight in the latest Taliban attack following the end of a week-long reduction of violence and signing of a US-Tali...

Cong to issue whip to MLAs in Madhya Pradesh for RS polls

The Congress will issue a whip to its 114 MLAs for the March 26 polls to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, a minister said on Wednesday, hours after the ruling party accused the BJP of taking some of its MLAs to Haryana in a bid to...

Handheld Introduces the Nautiz X41, a Rugged Enterprise Tool for Increased Efficiency

Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X41, a rugged Android device built for mobile workers in logistics, warehousing, utilities, field service, public transportation, security and...

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims' plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6.

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020