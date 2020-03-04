NCP's dig at Mungantiwar, says he's dreaming like 'Mungerilal'

Maharashtra NCP chief and state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar saying that he keeps dreaming about being in power although his party is in the opposition. He said Mungantiwar was dreaming like Mungerilal, a fictional character from Doordarshan series 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne', who daydreams and lands in comic situations.

Patil's remarks came a day after former state minister Mungantiwar said his party would support the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government if the NCP and Congress tried to pressurise the Sena to grant Muslim quota by pulling out. However, Mungantiwar hit back at him saying that even in his dreams, Patil sees his party losing power and that he was afraid of what would happen to the NCP in case the Shiv Sena and BJP came together.

The NCP and Congress have said the government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that he has not received any proposal about the reservation and that the government is yet to take any decision on it.

Patil said a book titled 'Mungantiwar Ke Haseen Sapne' will be released after five years (when the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress completes its tenure). "We all know about 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne'.

Similarly, Mungantiwar's dreams have become known to Maharashtra. He gave only dreams as a finance minister to the people of Maharashtra. Nothing of it was realised," Patil told reporters outside state legislature building complex. "Now, he is in the opposition and dreaming daily that he will be in power. Daily, he is dreaming about Muslim quota or some other issue driving the two (Congress and NCP) away from the government," he said.

In his response, Mungantiwar said, "Jayant Patil's blood pressure and sugar level shoot up even if we see dreams." "He is afraid of what will happen to his party in case the two friends (Shiv Sena and BJP) come together. Even in his dreams, Patil sees that his party has lost power. Hence, he says that we (the BJP) should not see dreams," Mungantiwar said. Mungantiwar reiterated that the BJP will stand with the Shiv Sena on the issue if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decides to oppose the quota citing the Constitution.

Meanwhile, when asked about Mungantiwar's comment that the BJP would support the Sena on the quota issue, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis responded saying, "Definitely." PTI ENM NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.