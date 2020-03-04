Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel orders quarantine for arrivals from several European nations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:18 IST
Israel orders quarantine for arrivals from several European nations

Israel on Wednesday ordered a two-week quarantine on people arriving from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland over coronavirus fears, after imposing similar measures on Italy and several Asian states. "We are at the peak of a global epidemic," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his announcement of the latest travel bans.

"We are in a better situation than other countries because... we have taken strict, very strict measures, to slow the spread of the virus," he added. Israel currently has 15 confirmed cases of the virus but no deaths, with some 7,000 others already in home-quarantine.

The Jewish state previously issued quarantine instructions for all arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan and Italy. In elections on Monday, thousands of people under quarantine voted at special polling stations staffed by officials in full protective gear.

The health ministry on Wednesday ordered a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Durgawati reservoir project to be completed by 2020-21: Bihar

The Durgawati reservoir project will be completed by 2020-21, Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha told the state assembly on Wednesday. The project when completed would help in irrigation in Kaimur and Rohtas districts.The found...

Motor racing-Seven F1 teams challenge secret Ferrari settlement

Seven of Formula Ones 10 teams put on a rare show of unity on Wednesday in threatening legal action against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the Italian teams 2019 power unit.The teams -- all those not po...

EU borders to stay closed to migrants: France

The European Union will not give in to blackmail by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankaras threat to let them pass, Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday. The borders of Greece and the Schenge...

New York reports more coronavirus cases; U.S. lawmakers near deal on emergency funds

The number of people ill with the new coronavirus has risen to six in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, and U.S. lawmakers were close to a deal on a multibillion-dollar emergency bill to help fund efforts to contain t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020