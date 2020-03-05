Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double take as Brazil's Bolsonaro hams it up with impersonator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:25 IST
Double take as Brazil's Bolsonaro hams it up with impersonator

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro sent out a trumpet-playing, banana-throwing impersonator to work a crowd in Brasilia on Wednesday, before joining him for a standup routine in one of the most surreal moments of his unorthodox presidency.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has vowed to kick-start Brazil's economy and end years of crime and graft, dodged questions on weak economic data during the bizarre scene, which was broadcast live on his Facebook page. The impersonator, who donned a sash with the yellow and green of Brazil and mimicked Bolsonaro's trademark drawl, was named by local media as comedian Marvio Lucio dos Santos Lourenco. Reuters was unable to confirm his identity.

As the impersonator greeted well-wishers and journalists gathered outside the president's residence, he struck up a tune on a trumpet and threw bananas into the crowd, an apparent reference to a rude local gesture Bolsonaro has recently used. When Bolsonaro appeared, journalists attempted to ask about data released on Wednesday showing that Brazil's economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the fourth quarter. The president seemed to direct the question to the impersonator, who was part of his official entourage.

The impersonator responded by repeatedly saying the name and nickname of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes - a Chicago-trained economist who has pledged to steady the economy and lower unemployment for the president. Bolsonaro then proceeded to pat Lourenco on the back before taking selfies with the crowd along the barrier outside his residence. The two then shook hands and parted ways.

The oddball episode was one of the stranger moments of Bolsonaro's time in office. With his folksy, avuncular style, and willingness to circumvent traditional media in favor of direct communication with his supporters via social media, some have even labeled him the "Trump of the Tropics."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; New York, Los Angeles region confirm new cases

One more person has died of the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, bringing the fatalities there to 10, health officials said on Wednesday, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities in the United States - f...

Italy closes schools as death toll hits 107

Italy on Wednesday closed all schools and universities until March 15 as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the Mediterranean country hit 107. The measure is the most restrictive response to COVID-19 of any European nation and...

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win at least ten states in a strong Super Tuesday showing while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 states and ...

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia extended a suspension of pilgrimages by foreigners to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh reported its first case of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020