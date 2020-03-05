At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won ten states in a strong Super Tuesday showing while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 states and one U.S. territory, Biden was forecast to win at least 380 delegates, with Sanders getting at least 328, Elizabeth Warren 28 and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who skipped the first four Democratic presidential contests and pinned his hopes on Super Tuesday, dropped out of the race on Wednesday after winning just 12 delegates. In many states, only a fraction of the delegates have been assigned.

Here is a quick look at what happened in the voting to choose a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump on Nov. 3. CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415 Media reports projected Sanders would win the most populous state. He had 33.6% support with returns in from 87% of precincts. Biden was in second place with 24.9%.

Of the 219 California delegates already assigned, Sanders had 135, Biden 83 and Warren one. Sanders had been widely expected to win in California and hoped to run up a big lead in delegates, while Biden was hoping to remain close enough to prevent a blowout. The results showed Biden doing much better than expected.

TEXAS Delegate count: 228

Biden beat Sanders by 34% to 30% in Texas in the biggest surprise of Super Tuesday. Of the 82 delegates already assigned, Biden had 42, Sanders 38, Bloomberg one and Warren one.

Sanders had been widely favored to win Texas, and possibly by a big margin, but Biden enjoyed a late surge in support as other moderate candidates pulled out of the race. Bloomberg also spent massively in Texas and had about 15% support. While he took some moderate votes away from Biden, Sanders saw his share of the vote undermined by Warren, a fellow liberal senator, who had about 11% support.

NORTH CAROLINA Delegate count: 110

Biden won the state comfortably. With 50 of its delegates assigned, he had 35 delegates and Sanders had 15. Biden's victory was largely fueled by his overwhelming advantage among black voters.

VIRGINIA Delegate count: 99

Biden easily won and secured at least 66 of its 99 delegates. Sanders will win at least 30 delegates and Warren will take at least one. The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections, and Democrats in November took control of both chambers of the state house for the first time in a quarter-century. Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided only in the last few days.

MASSACHUSETTS Delegate count: 91

Biden won and is projected to secure at least 32 delegates, with Sanders getting at least 27 and Warren 17. Warren had once been considered the favorite in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate, and Sanders was considered her biggest threat. Biden's surprise victory - after spending no money there nor deploying any staff - solidified his big night.

MINNESOTA Delegate count: 75

Biden won and will pick up at least 36 delegates, with Sanders winning at least 26 and Warren five. Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win Minnesota, her home state. But on Monday she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden.

COLORADO Delegate count: 67

Sanders won the state comfortably. Of the 26 delegates assigned so far, Sanders had 13, Biden and Bloomberg both had five and Warren three. After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders was hoping states like Colorado would fuel a Super Tuesday advantage.

TENNESSEE Delegate count: 64

Biden won Tennessee and had 21 of the 31 delegates assigned so far. Sanders had the other 10. With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in the state, campaigns were banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden hoped his support among African Americans would carry him to victory.

ALABAMA Delegate count: 52

Biden won easily and will secure at least 25 delegates. Sanders will win at least three. Biden continued his Deep South wins. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, propelled him to the victory.

OKLAHOMA Delegate count: 37

Biden won and will get at least 11 delegates, with Sanders getting at least six. ARKANSAS

Delegate count: 31 Biden won the state and will secure at least 12 delegates. Sanders will win at least five delegates and Bloomberg at least two.

UTAH Delegate count: 29

Sanders was projected to win the state. With 32% of precincts reporting, Sanders had 34.6% of the vote, against 17% for both Biden and Bloomberg and 15% for Warren. Only three delegates had been assigned, all of them to Sanders.

The Western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City proved beneficial to Sanders. MAINE

Delegate count: 24 The day after polls closed, Edison Research declared Biden victor in the New England state.

With results in from 83% of precincts, Biden had 34% of the vote and Sanders had 33%. Both men will win at least seven Maine delegates. Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, had been the favorite going into Super Tuesday.

VERMONT Delegate count: 16

Sanders won Vermont and secured at least 10 of its delegates, with Biden winning at least five. Sanders has represented the state in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily.

AMERICAN SAMOA Delegate count: 6

Bloomberg won American Samoa and will secure at least four delegates. U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest. The U.S. Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates.

DEMOCRATS ABROAD Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest. Voting began on Tuesday and will continue for a week.

