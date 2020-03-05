India appreciates Olafur Grimsson’s efforts on Arctic issues: President Kovind
India is keen to engage in the Arctic and looking at new avenues for cooperation.
Mr. Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of Iceland called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 5, 2020).
Welcoming Mr. Grimsson to India, the President said that India deeply appreciates his efforts on Arctic and climate change issues. The Arctic region is of special significance to India. Scientific studies have shown a link between the Arctic region and the monsoon. India is keen to engage in the Arctic and looking at new avenues for cooperation.
The President appreciated Mr. Grimsson's initiative to get all stakeholders on the Arctic together on one global platform – the Arctic Circle. He said that we all have to contribute towards building a sustainable planet for ourselves and for our future generations.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Bloomberg to sell his company if elected president -campaign
Salvadoran president sends more soldiers to fight crime after standoff with lawmakers
Former South Korean president jailed after losing appeal
Ahmedabad to welcome US President with grand 'Namaste Trump' event: Ram Madhav
President Donald Trump will be accompanied by high-level delegation on India visit: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.