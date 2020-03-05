Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker suspends Cong MLAs, withdraws order later

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:24 IST
Speaker suspends Cong MLAs, withdraws order later

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday suspended two opposition Congress MLAs from the House for refusing to obey his ruling, but he withdrew the suspension order after some time following a request by the parliamentary affairs minister. Following their suspension, Kamalakhya Purkayastha and Rupjyoti Kurmi were marshalled out of the House after they continued questioning Chandra Mohan Patowary, who is also the industry minister, and refused to sit down obeying the Speaker.

They returned to the House after the suspension order was revoked. During the supplementary questioning period after the Question Hour, the House witnessed a noisy scene when the two Congress MLAs wanted to know from Patowary when 3.61 lakh people got employment as stated by him earlier in the day.

As opposition Congress and ruling BJP legislators exchanged heated words, Speaker Goswami was seen repeatedly asking Purkayastha and Kurmi to sit down as he was standing. When they did not sit down, the Speaker said the two Congress MLAs were suspended for the day and ordered marshals to take them out of the House.

Around half an hour after the two were removed, Patowary said to the Speaker, "As we believe in Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, I as the parliamentary affairs minister urge you to withdraw your order suspending Rupam Kurmi and Kamalakhya Purkayastha and allow them to attend the House today." Goswami then revoked his suspension order stating that he had suspended them as he wants to conduct the proceedings in a disciplined and efficient manner giving members of all parties equal opportunity to participate in the proceedings. To a query of AGP member Pabindra Deka earlier, Patowary said 3.61 lakh people from the state have got employment in new startups and skill development industries.

The minister said, "As per the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, any industrialist setting up a unit in the state has to engage indigenous people in 80 per cent of their managerial posts and 10 per cent in other posts." Goswami had on Monday suspended Congress member Sherman Ali Ahmed on the first day of the Budget session on Mondy when the MLA refused to sit down after he was denied permission to raise an issue related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday by CPIM leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to the police to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi. The petition has sought tha...

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering ...

5 Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Five overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after police busted a terror module in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on ThursdayThe module was active in Mardwa area of the district, they saidMohmmad Yasee...

Lebanon's financial prosecutor freezes assets of 20 banks

Lebanons financial prosecutor has frozen the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, their top bosses and board members, state media and judicial sources said on Thursday.Judge Ali Ibrahim gave notice to the central bank and the countrys banking assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020