Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over Dalit girl's rape

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday as Opposition legislators demanded that the government accept a memorandum of a delegation protesting outside the House against the rape of a Dalit girl in Alwar's Ramgarh Pachawara. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore had sought permission to raise the issue, saying the delegation wanted to submit a memorandum to the home minister, which was "not being allowed".

Speaker C P Joshi did not allow further discussion and continued with the proceedings even as the Opposition legislators raised slogans and entered the well of the House. Leader of Opposition and Gulab Chand Kataria said, "We will not let the House function until the memorandum is accepted." Responding to it, Power Minister B D Kalla said that the members cannot compel the Chair. He stressed that the government has not denied accepting any memorandum but the Opposition cannot compel it to do so.

As BJP legislators continued raising slogans, Speaker C P Joshi said they can't compel or "dictate" the chair. The BJP legislators returned to their seat after the Speaker gave the ruling that the delegation will be provided appointment and the minister will accept the memorandum..

