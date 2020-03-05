Goa: BJP candidate to win unopposed from Sancoale in ZP polls

BJP's Anita Thorat is likely to be elected unopposed from Sancoale in the Zilla Panchayat polls, as she was the only candidate to file nomination from the constituency, an official said on Thursday. While 350 candidates filed their nominations in 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies, Thorat was the only one to file it in South Goa's Sancoale constituency, the senior State Election Commission officer said.

Thorat would be announced the winner once all nomination forms are scrutinised on March 6, he said. The BJP, Congress, MGP and AAP are contesting the Zilla Panchayat election on March 22, while the results would be announced on March 23.

As many as 350 candidates have filed their nominations till Thursday noon, the last date for the process, the SEC official said. BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade said Thorat's win will be the first victory for the party in the Zilla Panchayat polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

