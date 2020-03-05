Left Menu
Development News Edition

US launches media training ahead of elections 2020 in Ethiopia

The initiative is implemented by the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs (CCP) in partnership with Addis Ababa University School of Journalism and Communications (AAU-SJC).

US launches media training ahead of elections 2020 in Ethiopia
CCP and AAU-SJC conducted a comprehensive needs assessment and developed the training curriculum based on the findings. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa launched on Wednesday nationwide media training that will help empower both state and private media outlets in the lead to elections in 2020. The initiative is implemented by the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs (CCP) in partnership with Addis Ababa University School of Journalism and Communications (AAU-SJC).

This project aims to enhance the skill sets of journalists and strengthen the institutional capacity of Ethiopian media organizations with the overarching goal of improving the quality of information available to the Ethiopian public in the lead up to the 2020 elections in Ethiopia. A total of twenty-five training sessions are planned throughout the country. Each session will include 20 to 25 members of the media and social media influencers, ultimately reaching 625 Ethiopian media professionals.

Speaking at the launch of the nationwide media training, Public Affairs Officer Amanda Jacobsen underscored, "These media training are part of the U.S. Embassy's efforts to improve media capacity as part of our seven pillars of engagement in support of the incredible reform effort underway here in Ethiopia."

The U.S. Embassy has invested $450,000 (14,463,000 million Birr) in this project, which seeks to help the media provide accurate, balanced, and verified information to the public, act as effective observers during the election process, inform the public about their rights and responsibilities during elections, facilitate forums for open debate, and educate the public about the election process.

CCP and AAU-SJC conducted a comprehensive needs assessment and developed the training curriculum based on the findings. A week-long intensive facilitators' training was provided to 24 trainers who will be deployed nationwide for the training. As part of the overall media capacity initiative, up to six American media professionals will be embedded in Ethiopian newsrooms to reinforce best practices and conduct needs assessments.

This program is part of the United States' commitment to supporting the Government of Ethiopia's ongoing reform program and the upcoming 2020 national election.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday, a day before its scheduled closure, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan has already announced that it will not hold...

Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Muslims, adding to the international fallout over deadly Hindu-Muslim violence in New Delhi. At least 44 people were...

Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africas largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia CBE has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of EthiopiaAto Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is ...

Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, March 5 AFP Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for their 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohamm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020