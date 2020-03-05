Putin, Erdogan agree on security corridor for Syria's Idlib - Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Thursday to set up a security corridor for Syria's Idlib province, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.
Putin met Erdogan in Moscow for talks on Syria's Idlib on Thursday that lasted for more than six hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Turkish
- Sergei Lavrov
- Idlib
- Syria
- Moscow
