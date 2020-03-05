Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath says he has received news of Cong MLA Dang s resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:08 IST
Nath says he has received news of Cong MLA Dang s resignation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said he has got news reports that Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has resigned, but has not yet received any formal communication in this regard from him. Dang's purported resignation letter is making rounds on social media and efforts to contact him for confirmation proved futile.

According to Congress sources, Dang is among four MLAs allegedly taken away by the BJP to Bengaluru. However, the BJP has denied the Congress charge of poaching its MLAs. "Hardeep Singh Dang is an MLA of our party. I have received news reports about his resignation. However, until now I have not received any letter in this regard or held discussion with him or personally met him.

"Till I speak to him in this regard, it is not proper to say anything further," Nath was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his media coordinator Narendra Saluja. Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, too, said he has not received any resignation letter from Dang, the MLA from Suvasra in Mandsaur district.

I have received news of Hardeep Singh Dangs resignation. He has not handed over the resignation letter in person to me. "Whenever he will do so personally, I will consider it as per the rules and take necessary action," Prajapati said.

In his purported resignation letter, Dang has alleged he is feeling neglected since the last 14 months and no minister is ready to do work related to his constituency. The letter, dated March 5, is addressed to the Assembly Speaker.

The people of Suvasra have elected him twice. Fourteen months have passed and I have been neglected. No minister is ready to work.

"Middlemen and corrupt persons are sitting in the government. I have to make many rounds of Bhopal for peoples minor works, but nothing happens," the letter said. I am the only (Congress) MLA from the Ujjain division and from the Mandsaur parliamentary constituency, but neither I have been made a minister nor any development work is taking place in my area," it further said.

Reacting to the development, state BJP president V D Sharma said, "Not only public, but even Congress MLAs are suffering under the Kamal Nath government. "MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has resigned because he was not able to get common people's work done by this government which is sunk deep into corruption." The Congress has alleged that in order to topple the 14-month-old Nath government, the BJP has "abducted" MLAs of the ruling party and its allies.

However, the BJP has denied the charges and termed the current crisis as a result of infighting and dissatisfaction among Congress legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Concerned by coronavirus outbreak, UAE advises against travel abroad

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday urged its citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities in the Gulf state, which has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases, may or...

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers died in Syria's Idlib

Two Turkish soldiers died and three others were wounded after Syrian government forces opened fire in Syrias Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday.In a statement, the defence ministry said Turkish forces responded with fire t...

Ten killed in Gaza after bakery fire sweeps through packed market

At least 10 people, including six children, were killed on Thursday when a bakery fire swept through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.Some 60 others were injured in the fire, of whom 14 were in cri...

England to register COVID-19 as "notifiable disease" - BBC (March 4)

England will formally register COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as notifiable, BBC reported httpswww.bbc.comnewsbusiness-51730412 on Wednesday.To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register COVID19 as a notifiable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020