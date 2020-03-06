Polling for by-polls to Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seat on April 7

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the by-election to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency. The election was necessitated as R Bhoopathi Reddy, who was scheduled to retire on January 4, 2022, was disqualified on January 16, 2019.

Polling will be held on April 7 while the counting of votes will take place on April 9. March 19 is the last day of filing nomination. Candidates may withdraw their candidature before March 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

