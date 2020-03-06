Maha budget: Petrol, diesel to be costlier by Rs 1 in state

Petrol and diesel will be costlierby Rs one per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature wasinformed on Friday

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speechannounced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased byRs one per litre

This measure would help the state exchequer garner andadditional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.

