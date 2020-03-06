Lok Sabha adjourned till March 11, two bills to replace ordinances passed amid din
Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned till March 11 after two bills that will replace ordinances were passed amid din in the House.
Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned till March 11 after two bills that will replace ordinances were passed amid din in the House. The Lok Sabha passed The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protests by opposition members over their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The government has said that it is prepared for discussion on the issue on March 11 after Holi.
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up for passage on Thursday but could not be passed. After the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill was passed, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, announced that the House will meet again on March 11. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- House
- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
- Delhi
- BJP
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Westinghouse set to sign pact with Indian firm for nuclear reactors during Trump visit
'Junior SSK in the house': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra introduce their baby girl
All 57 correctional homes in Bengal to have in-house radio
Police find 24 decomposed bodies at house in western Mexico
Miscreants threw stones at house of girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogan, say Police