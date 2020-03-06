Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA alleges threat to life, denies switching over to Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:39 IST
BJP MLA alleges threat to life, denies switching over to Cong

Amid the ongoing political drama over the allegations of poaching by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, a former minister and saffron party MLA expressed threat to his life and quashed speculation of switching over to the ruling Congress. In a video statement, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak denied news reports that he had called on Chief Minister Kamal Nath late on Thursday night.

The MLA from Vijayraghavgarh in Katni district also asserted he is with the saffron party. The Congress on Thursday claimed the BJP had "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh, a charge the opposition party has strongly denied.

"Do not spread any kind of confusion, I was with the BJP, I am with the BJP and I will be part of the BJP. The people of the state can see what is happening to me. "Just take care that I am not killed. These people can even throw me somewhere after killing for their political gains," he said, addressing the media through the video statement.

Pathak, who is the state's richest legislator, also shared the video on Twitter. The BJP MLA also clarified that he is currently attending to his family's medical needs.

"There is no truth in the reports that I called on Nath. The picture being circulated in this regard is fake. I am not in the picture in which the (person's) face is covered," he claimed. The mining baron is said to be a key figure in the poaching row in the Congress-ruled state.

In the backdrop of the poaching row, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday had ordered the closure of an iron ore mine belonging to M/s Nirmala Minerals, a company owned by Pathak. A former Congressman, Pathak joined the BJP and served as a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The administration in Jabalpur district, where the mine is located, ordered the closure of the facility for allegedly violating a Supreme Court ruling. On Thursday, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh had named five BJP leaders, including Pathak, whom he held responsible for "poaching" attempt.

Asked about speculation of Pathak switching over to the Congress, Singh, a former Chief Minister (1993-2003), on Friday told reporters here that the BJP MLA's father Satyendra Pathak was his friend and a minister in his cabinet. "He is my friend's son. But, he lost his way after he earned money," Singh added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal intensifies vigil along border with India to control spread of coronavirus

The Nepal government has stepped up measures along the border with India to control the possible spread of coronavirus after 31 confirmed cases of the viral infection were detected in India. As part of the measures, the government has set u...

Afghan political leader Abdullah escapes attack on Kabul ceremony

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed. Eighteen were wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials, the first substant...

First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities

An 86-year-year old man infected with the coronavirus died in the Netherlands on Friday, the countrys first known fatality from the epidemic, the National Health Institute said.He died in hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. The Netherla...

Zambian president says church leaders involved in reprisals for chemical spray attacks

More than 50 people in Zambia have been killed in mob violence triggered in response to attacks in which people were sprayed with poisonous substances, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday, blaming church leaders for some of the reprisals.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020