VP Naidu urges political system to address distortions with sense of unity

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in India's internal affairs and described their actions as unwarranted.

Interacting with participants of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) at his residence in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that those agencies should desist from such actions and asserted that no country with self-respect would accept outside interference in its internal matters.

"We are and always have been capable of solving our internal issues ourselves. In recent times there have been attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in India's internal affairs," he added.

Observing that a lot of misinformation and disinformation was being circulated about India's secular fabric and politics, Shri Naidu said that some forces were envious of India's rise and its growth.

Stating that secularism was ingrained in the veins and blood of every Indian, he said that from time immemorial India believed in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and treats the whole world as one family.

"India's democracy is mature, stable and has always shown the refreshing capacity to adapt to changing conditions, and uphold democratic institutions and practices," he added.

Asserting that India would continue to be a model to the world when it comes to the functioning of its strong and vibrant democracy, the Vice President said that Indian democracy has proved to be a miracle by the way it has expanded and consolidated during the last seven decades, assiduously defying many doomsayers.

Referring to distortions in the electoral process like enormous use of money power and attempts to entice the voters with freebies, the Vice President urged the political system to address those distortions with a sense of urgency and unity.

The Vice President called for plugging loopholes in the Anti-Defection Law and observed that those switching parties party must resign before changing the party.

Shri Naidu wanted youngsters aspiring to join public life to be disciplined, hardworking and dedicated. He asked them to be at the forefront in eliminating social evils such as poverty, illiteracy, and discrimination based on gender and economic disparities.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.