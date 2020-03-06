Kamal Nath's govt will be in crisis if it ignores or disrespects Scindia: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the state government will face a crisis if it "ignores or disrespects" party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. "Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jyotiraditya Scindia ji ki upeksha ya anadar sarkar karegi. Tab nishchit taur se sarkar par jo kala badal chhayega wo kya kar ke jayega main ye kah nahi sakta (Kamal Nath's government will face a crisis situation if it ignores or disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia...)," Sisodia said here.

His statement comes amid the political crisis and poaching allegations in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

