Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath's govt will be in crisis if it ignores or disrespects Scindia: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the state government will face a crisis if it "ignores or disrespects" party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guna (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:43 IST
Kamal Nath's govt will be in crisis if it ignores or disrespects Scindia: MP Minister
Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the state government will face a crisis if it "ignores or disrespects" party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. "Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jyotiraditya Scindia ji ki upeksha ya anadar sarkar karegi. Tab nishchit taur se sarkar par jo kala badal chhayega wo kya kar ke jayega main ye kah nahi sakta (Kamal Nath's government will face a crisis situation if it ignores or disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia...)," Sisodia said here.

His statement comes amid the political crisis and poaching allegations in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh, says US band 'Bluegrass journeymen'

The United States-based music band Bluegrass Journeymen on Friday expressed the desire to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great ...

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020