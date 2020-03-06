Naidu slams attempts by some international agencies to 'interfere' in India's internal matters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to "interfere" in India's internal affairs and described their actions as "unwarranted". Interacting with a group of students at his residence here, he said international agencies should desist from such actions and asserted that no country with self-respect would accept outside interference in its internal matters.

"We are and always have been capable of solving our internal issues ourselves. In recent times there have been attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in India's internal affairs," he said, according to a statement issued by the vice president's secretariat. Observing that a lot of misinformation and disinformation was being circulated about India's secular fabric and politics, Naidu said some forces were envious of India's rise and its growth.

He did not name any organization. Earlier this week, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Ministry of External Affairs had asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. "India's democracy is mature, stable and has always shown the refreshing capacity to adapt to changing conditions, and uphold democratic institutions and practices," Naidu said.

Asserting that India would continue to be a model to the world when it comes to the functioning of its strong and vibrant democracy, the vice president said Indian democracy has proved to be a miracle by the way it has expanded and consolidated during the last seven decades, assiduously defying many doomsayers.

