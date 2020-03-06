Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to 'manage anxieties'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:11 IST
Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to 'manage anxieties'

New York, Mar 6 (AFP) Bill Clinton said he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky to help him deal with the stress of being president as he opened up in a documentary released Friday about the scandal that led to his impeachment. In the four-part Hulu series, Clinton describes his sexual relationship in the 1990s with the then 22-year-old White House intern as something he did "to manage my anxieties for years." He said it had been motivated by life's "pressure and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever" and said he felt "terrible" that the affair had defined Lewinsky's life.

"We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn't do," Clinton says. "It was awful what I did," the 73-year-old added.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were interviewed separately about what they recall from that time for the series entitled "Hillary," focused on the life of the former first lady. Clinton's sexual relationship with Lewinsky and subsequent denial about it under oath led to his impeachment in December 1998.

He was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999 but the scandal came to define his presidency. Hillary Clinton says she felt "devastated and so personally hurt" when her husband told her about the affair.

They both talk about how Hillary told him to inform their daughter Chelsea before the news became public. "So, I did that, which was awful," said the ex-president. "What I did was wrong. I just hated to hurt her," he added.

Bill Clinton said nobody in his position would have thought about the risks they were taking by having the affair. "It is you feel like you are staggering around, you have been in a 15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will take your mind off of it for a while. That is what happens," he explained.

The 42nd president also reflects on how the incident affected Lewinsky, saying he thinks her life has been "unfairly" defined by it. "Over the years I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you got to decide how to define normal," he told the interviewer.

Both Clintons reflect on Hillary's decision to stand by her husband. "I was so grateful that she thought we still had enough to stick it out. God knows the burden she paid for that," said the former president. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh, says US band 'Bluegrass journeymen'

The United States-based music band Bluegrass Journeymen on Friday expressed the desire to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great ...

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020