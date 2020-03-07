Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 07:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 07:33 IST
Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

Washington, Mar 7 (AP) Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump has announced a major staff overhaul, naming Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff and replacing Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in the role for more than a year. Trump announced the surprise staff reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the US special envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” he wrote, thanking Mulvaney — who never shook his “acting” title — “for having served the Administration so well.” The long-rumoured move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017. The decision comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mulvaney had been leading the interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago. Mulvaney has been marginalized inside the White House for months, taking on a more and more narrow role.

And Trump has been eyeing the change for months, but wanted to wait until after impeachment, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Mulvaney's allies, however, had long brushed off rumblings off his imminent departure and had said as recently as last month that he planned to stay at least through the election in November. (AP) AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam

The mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan have been kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam here. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 at a hospital in Chennai following a prolonged illness. Anbazhagan served as the Genera...

Two U.S. health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus -internal email

Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preven...

Soccer-Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the ...

Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus aboard a ship that was denied entry to San Francisco Bay after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which had been linked to infections from an earlier ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020