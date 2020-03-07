EC nod to JVM(P) merger with BJP

The Election Commission has recognised the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the Bharatiya Janata Party. In its order issued on Friday, following the merger, JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party in Jharkhand. Hence, it is removed from the list of political parties maintained by the commission.

The JVM(P) was till now a recognised state party of Jharkhand. The order said its election symbol, "comb", would remain frozen till further orders.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had merged his JVM(P) with the BJP last month. PTI NAB HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.