Rajinikanth pays tribute to senior DMK leader K Anbazhagan

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Saturday paid last tributes to DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan, who passed away in Chennai earlier today. "Peraasiriyar (professor) death is a huge loss. He was in public life for more than 60 years. He was known for two things -Value and respect. My deepest condolence to his family members, Thalabathi (Stalin) and his party cadres," Rajinikanth said.

K Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 at a hospital in Chennai following a prolonged illness. Anbazhagan served as the General Secretary of the DMK for 43 years. He was appointed to the party General Secretary post in 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu and a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi.

Anbazhagan was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957, later he resigned and contested election. DMK President MK Stalin released a statement on Anbazhagan's death on Saturday."DMK condoles the demise of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK postpones all its party functions for one week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week," the statement read. (ANI)

