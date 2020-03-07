Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi should be worried about his party's growth, says Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Yes bank crisis and said that he should be worried about his party's growth.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi should be worried about his party's growth, says Naqvi
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Yes bank crisis and said that he should be worried about his party's growth. "Rahul Gandhi should be worried about the growth of his party. Congress party's growth is deteriorating day by day," Naqvi told ANI

"Country's economy is in strong and safe hands. Even when the world economy is crashing, we have maintained the growth," he added. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Yes Bank crisis and said his ideals have destroyed India's economy.

"No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy. #NoBank," Gandhi had tweeted. RBI on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed on Yes Bank stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclec...

Global finance must 'align' in climate change fight, says UK minister

By Ellen Wulfhorst UNITED NATIONS, March 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world of finance must line up behind the fight against global warming, a top British climate change official said, calling for a concerted effort to turn billions i...

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the countrys first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the n...

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020