Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP politics: Part of BJP MLA's resort razed over encroachment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopalumaria
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:25 IST
MP politics: Part of BJP MLA's resort razed over encroachment

The Umaria district administration on Saturday demolished an encroachment in a resort owned by BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, who is said to be a key figure in the poaching row in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Notably, the government on Wednesday ordered closure of an iron ore mine owned by Pathak.

While Pathak has termed the demolition as a "politically-motivated malicious action", the district administration called it a routine removal. "This is a routine encroachment removal. On February 12, Manpur tehsildar had ordered the removal of encroachment at Syna Resort within seven days and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000," said Umaria district collector Swarochish Somvanshi.

On the basis of that order and subsequent notice served to the resort, the encroachment was removed on Saturday morning, he added. Similar action has also been taken against 10 other resorts and removal of encroachments will continue throughout the day, he said.

The resort, owned by Pathak's family members, is located at Tala in Umaria district's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Meanwhile, BJP's Umaria district president Manish Singh told PTI that the demolition is an act of vengeance by the state government.

"The Congress government has been conspiring to harass not only the BJP MLAs, but their families, party workers and other leaders as well. This is a murder of democracy," he said. Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi, on the other hand, said the action was taken as per law.

"The encroachment on government's land in Bandhavgarh was removed in accordance with law. Similarly, the action taken against Pathak's mines was also as per a Supreme Court order. There is no political vendetta. They (BJP) may cry foul to gain sympathy," he said. A former Congressman, Pathak had joined the BJP and served as a minister in the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

In a Tuesday late-night political drama, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs of the ruling party to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government. The BJP has denied the Congress charge that it was attempting to poach MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath government.

According to sources in the Congress, Pathak was one of the key figures allegedly involved in efforts to convince a section of MLAs to change sides. Pathak, son of former Congress leader Satyendra Pathak, is the MLA from Vijayraghogarh in Katni district.

On Thursday, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh alleged that Pathak and four other leaders of the BJP were responsible for the alleged poaching attempt. The Congress had said in Delhi that the BJP had "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark in the house is 116. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the BSP and one of the Samajwadi Party are providing crucial support to the Congress government. Two seats are currently vacant..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks shuts down store in Seattle after employee tests positive for coronavirus

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Friday local time ordered to close down its store in Seattle after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a memo on Friday, Starbucks - founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971-- said that the ...

Erdogan to travel to Brussels amid standoff with EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office said amid a charged conflict between Turkey and the European Union over migrants and refugees. Thousands of migrants headed for...

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...

Bandh observed by Hindu, Muslim outfits in Coimbatore

Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron oufit and two mosques here. Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020