News from South India at 5 p.m. on 7th March

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:08 IST
News from South India at 5 p.m. on 7th March

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. . MDS2 TN-DMK-LD LEADER Veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan passes away Chennai: Veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday following a brief illness, the party said. .

MDS3 CORONAVIRUS-TL-MINISTER T'gana Health Min reviews arrangements for coronavirus at govt hospital Hyderabad: Seeking to allay fears among people over coronavirus, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender visited the state-run hospital here, where a 24-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID 19 and others with suspected symptoms of the infection are being treated, and interacted with them. . MDS4 KL-CHANNELS-VIJAYAN Kerala CM flays ban on Malayalam channels Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP-led government at the Centre for imposing a ban on two Malayalam channels in connection with the Delhi violence reporting, saying an "undeclared emergency" was prevailing in the country. .

MDS5 KA-AEROINDIA-YEDIYURAPPA Karnataka CM visits Rajnath Singh; discusses 13th edition of Aero India 2021 Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold discussion on hosting the 13th edition of Aero India in 2021 in the city, and has sought approval and pre-assigned dates for the event. . MES3 AP-LOCAL-ELECTIONS Four-phase local body elections in AP to begin on Mar 21 Amaravati: As many as 2.82 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the elections to second and third tier of panchayat raj institutions to be held on March 21 in the first phase of the four-phase polls to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh.. .

