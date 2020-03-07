Goa: 203 candidates in fray for March 22 ZP polls

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for the Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for March 22, with the north and south districts of the state having 104 and 99 candidates respectively, a state election commission official said on Saturday. In North Goa district, the BJP is contesting on 25 seats while the Congress has put up candidates on 21 seats, while the MGP and AAP are trying their luck on seven seats each and the NCP on three. The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has fielded one candidate while there are 40 Independents.

In South Goa, the break-up is BJP 16, Congress 17, NCP three, MGP 10, AAP 14 and 39 Independents. In all, the BJP is contesting on 41 seats and Congress on 38.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said people would vent their anger at the BJP by handing it a crushing defeat in the ZP polls. "We have put up 38 candidates and are supporting two Independents. The BJP bought out MLAs after the 2017 Assembly polls. Thirteen of our MLAs crossed over to the BJP. People are angry and this will show in the ZP polls," said Chodankar.

