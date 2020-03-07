Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly should pass resolution against CAA to send strong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:54 IST
Assembly should pass resolution against CAA to send strong

The Telangana assembly should discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act and pass a resolution against it to send a strong message to the country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday. Backing Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) concerns over the CAA and National Population Register (NPR) in the Assembly, Rao said the state government had already made its policy clear against the CAA at its cabinet meeting (on February 16).

Agreeing with the concerns expressed by some opposition parties and others about producing birth certificates, including that of parents, to establish one's identity, Rao said he did not have his birth certificate and wondered how poor people would be able to produce the documents. In the old days, village residents used to get a 'janma namam' (particulars concerning birth) written by a local pundit which would not have an official seal, he said.

His 'janma namam' is still there, the chief minister said. "If mine (birth certificate) is not there, how do I get my fathers (birth certificate)," he said, in an apparent reference to the new format of the National Population Register (NPR).

He said his family had 580 acres of land and a big building when he was born. If he does not have a birth certificate though he was born in such a family, what about Dalits, STs and poor people, he asked and wondered how such details can be obtained if asked to do so, he said.

He suggested that a National identity card or something else can be introduced instead of seeking birth certificates. "Friend Akbaruddin Owaisi (of AIMIM) said in his speech in the morning. Concern is there in the matter of CAA, NPR. True. It is there all over the country. Not specially in our state. Definitely, concern is there in our state also.

The state government has already stated its policy in the Cabinet," he said. Rao said the Assembly should thoroughly discuss the issue and pass a resolution to send a strong message to the country as the issue related to the countrys respect, its Constitution and others.

The irritating point about the CAA is showing disrespect to the very fabric of the Constitution as the constitution talked about equality of religion, caste or creed. "It is not correct to exempt one particular religion..no civilized society will accept that," he said and claimed that the country was already losing its prestige and the issue being discussed in the UN, he said.

The state government would respond on the issue within its jurisdictionin the Assembly without fear, Rao said. All parties, including BJP's Raja Singh, should speak on the topic and it should go to the people, he said.

Voicing opposition to the amended citizenship law, the state cabinet on February 16 urged the Union Government to abrogate the CAA and decided to pass a resolution against the CAA in the state Assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

Australias Marnus Labuschagne hit a maiden one-day international century on returning to his South African roots - but could not prevent South Africa from completing a series clean sweep in the third and final one-day clash at Senwes Park o...

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...

Maha: Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party

A police team raided an illegal sand mining site in Bhandara district in Maharashtra after decorating their vehicles to pass off as a wedding procession, an official said on Saturday. The raid, carried out in Khatkheda Ghat in Paoni tehsil,...

U.S. pastor tells how Bethlehem trip turned into coronavirus quarantine ordeal

Thirteen Americans suspected of being exposed to coronavirus during a trip to the Holy Land are in quarantine near Bethlehem and are coordinating with U.S. and Palestinian authorities to try to get home. It was going to be the trip of a lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020