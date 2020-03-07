Left Menu
Can guarantee no weapons, drugs will be found in gurukuls if searched: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said he can give the guarantee that no drugs or weapons will be found if there was search at gurukuls in the country.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said he can give the guarantee that no drugs or weapons will be found if there was search at gurukuls in the country. He made the remarks in response to a question about purported allegations concerning acharyakulam related to Patanjali Yogpeeth.

"I am shocked. I am hearing it for the first time. Search all madrasas, temples. Search the Vedic schools, gurukuls, from acharyakulams run by Patanjali Yogpeeth to shishu mandirs. I can guarantee, no weapons or drugs will be found in any temple or gurukul of India. Others should also give such a guarantee that nothing illegal happens in masjids and madrasas," he said. Acharyakulam is a school-based on Vedic-cum-modern education run by Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar. It is a residential educational institution for students from grades 5th to 12th. (ANI)

