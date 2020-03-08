Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC holds anti-CAA rally on International Women's Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:45 IST
TMC holds anti-CAA rally on International Women's Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Women members of the Trinamool Congress marched in a rally denouncing the CAA and the NRC in central Kolkata on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Sunday. During the 2 kilometre-long march, women protesters also demanded food for every family in the country.

Many of the rallyists held empty pots on their heads with 'We don't NRC, we want rice' written on them. They also shouted slogans against the economic policies of the Centre, which they claimed triggered price spiral of essential commodities. Senior party leaders such as Chandrima Bhattacharya and Dola Sen took part in the rally.

"Woman of every household in the country is facing distress due to demonetisation and other economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre," Bhattacharya alleged. On this day, women should protest against the economic policies of the central government and its "attempts to create division in society," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies, will be pragmatic: Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his newly-launched party, JKAP, is not here to sell dreams and fantasies but it will always be pragmatic, honest and fair in its approach. Speaking at the launch of th...

I have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmapreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future even after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here. Unbeaten throughout the tourname...

Army rescues nine people stranded in snow in J-K's Rajouri

The army on Sunday rescued nine people, including five women, who were stranded in snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. Army troops of the Romeo Force braved harsh weather and ince...

Saudi Arabia, Gulf neighbours report more cases of coronavirus

Several Gulf Arab states recorded new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday including Saudi Arabia, which detected four more infections to take the total to 11, state media reported.The Saudi health ministry said that the newly diagnosed indiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020