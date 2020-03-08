Left Menu
We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies, will be pragmatic: Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his newly-launched party, JKAP, is not here to "sell dreams and fantasies" but it will always be "pragmatic, honest and fair" in its approach.

  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 08-03-2020 17:54 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 17:54 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his newly-launched party, JKAP, is not here to "sell dreams and fantasies" but it will always be "pragmatic, honest and fair" in its approach. Speaking at the launch of the party, Bukhari said: "The present circumstances warranted the formation of a new political party comprising of those who all along had identified and related themselves to the social needs of multiple factions of our society."

"A party that can respond to rational aspirations of people without promising them moon or star. We are not here to sell dreams to our people or fantasy to our people and instead shall always be pragmatic, honest and fair in our approach," he said while reading the 'declaration' to media. Bukhari said they have resolved to create a political platform where people are real stakeholders of the political process.

"The party will seek to preserve the self-respect and dignity of people of the state, dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, empowerment of youth and women," he said. He promised that this will be a "different" party.

"This will be a different party, a party not floated by family, a party where there would be total restriction where anybody who becomes the president of the party cannot be elected more than two times. It is a party by the commoners, for the commoners, of the commoners," he said. Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, Bukhari said: "I don't think I should be speaking much on what is there in the Supreme Court. We all are waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court."

He insisted that "we have to do business with Delhi", irrespective of "whosoever rules Delhi". "We don't look at Delhi from the point of view who is ruling today. We have to deal with the Government of India and we have no hesitation in dealing with Government of India," Bukhari said.

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year", Bukhari, a former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, launched a new political party called the 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' (JKAP) here on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

