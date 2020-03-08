Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

"I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," she said in a recorded message on Twitter. "I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time."

Harris said she would campaign with Biden in Detroit on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.